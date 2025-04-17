how can i advance in my career?

Poll

i wanna start by saying that i don't really have a good idea on whether i make a decent amount of money or not and whether there's something better i can be doing.





i have 2 years of experience, making $85k a year as a full stack software developer, working in the canadian prairies.





so i guess my question is what my career progression could look like title wise and salary wise. with the canadian economy not being in its best state, it led me to think about my future and imagine what i can aim towards in the next 10 years.