Asking for application feedback?
Anyone here ask for feedback when rejected (just from the application submitted)? I understand that it's a tough market right now, but I'm wondering if I need to tweak anything on my resume at this point.
It'll be really tough to ask for feedback on an application if you haven't already spoken to a recruiter or anything, as a lot of companies don't have easily findable contacts. Additionally, many companies don't provide feedback from interviews anyways, as they don't want to open themselves up to lawsuits or any issues. You can still definitely ask, but you may not get much more than 'We're moving forward with someone else.' I agree with the other poster, you may not be doing anything wrong at all, maybe just a victim of timing. If you're concerned that your resume might be a cause, you could make a couple of different resumes and try them out and see which ones have more success. I know Levels has resume coaching services I've heard good things about, so that might help too.
