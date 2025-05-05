abnormal03 in
Roblox Data Science IC4 B offer
Any idea about what I should expect
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer
Would you be based in San Mateo? Doesn't look like there's too many data points specifically for this role and level, but it seems the average is around ~$380k-ish for the points that have been submitted to levels. Here's one: https://www.levels.fyi/offer/c9dca64a-f754-4a8e-8286-7da0262fec90
abnormal03Data Scientist
Yes I guess they just have one office in the usa
