19g618l2gwwp1w in
How to answer in interviews - why do you want to leave your current job?
How to answer the question with the HR when interviewing for the new position.
I personally think that the company I'm working for doesn't have long term prospects, and I've tried to help and fix as much as I could but it doesn't seem that it's in my interests to stay.
But I don't think this answer shows me in the best light. How to best answer the question, why are you looking for a new role?
11
3410
Sort by:
YournotthatguySoftware Engineer
Career growth, then throw in a sentence about how great your current employer is. Never put your company in a bad light or team members during interviews
19
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,563