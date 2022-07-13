29NJgWjkjnd74 in  
Software Engineer  

Do behaviorial interviews really make a difference in the end?

MindflayerBackend Software Engineer  
They help weed out candidates who have worked and internalized a toxic work culture. So yes
29NJgWjkjnd74Software Engineer  
Thats so hard to believe when you literally read thread after thread on other forums about how bad the culture is as FAANGs and other big tech companies. I can see that working at smaller firms, but there's no way that it's as effective when you're hiring thousands upon thousands like those companies are.

