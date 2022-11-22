Samir Kurry in
Google Cloud Stockholm
Hi Guys,
I have been shortlisted for a customer engineering role in Google Cloud Stockholm.
I was not prepared at all and it seems an altogether different set-up from the way things are progressing ahead.
Can someone help with what salary and designation I shall quote? I have 14+ years of IT experience.
Where to prepare for the interviews?
1) GCA
2) RRK
3) Googleyness + Leadership
4) Presentation
The above are the rounds I will be going through.
Thanks in advance,
Samir Kurry
2
1534
JuanSmidAccount Executive
Check Jeff H Snipes on YouTube. He has a ton of great Google interview related content
2
JuanSmidAccount Executive
Edit: Sipe
