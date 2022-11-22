Samir Kurry in  
Data Engineer  

Google Cloud Stockholm

Hi Guys,


I have been shortlisted for a customer engineering role in Google Cloud Stockholm.

I was not prepared at all and it seems an altogether different set-up from the way things are progressing ahead.

Can someone help with what salary and designation I shall quote? I have 14+ years of IT experience.

Where to prepare for the interviews?

1) GCA

2) RRK

3) Googleyness + Leadership

4) Presentation

The above are the rounds I will be going through.


Thanks in advance,

Samir Kurry

2
1534
Sort by:
JuanSmidAccount Executive  
Check Jeff H Snipes on YouTube. He has a ton of great Google interview related content
2
JuanSmidAccount Executive  
Edit: Sipe

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,423