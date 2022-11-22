Hi Guys,





I have been shortlisted for a customer engineering role in Google Cloud Stockholm.

I was not prepared at all and it seems an altogether different set-up from the way things are progressing ahead.

Can someone help with what salary and designation I shall quote? I have 14+ years of IT experience.

Where to prepare for the interviews?

1) GCA

2) RRK

3) Googleyness + Leadership

4) Presentation

The above are the rounds I will be going through.





Thanks in advance,

Samir Kurry