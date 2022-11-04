DoorDash offer

Ikana in
Jumping from a no name startup to a real rech company 😄
DoorDash
Software engineer
New York
Total per year
$200K
Level
L4
Base
$182K
Total stock grant
$94
Bonus
$18K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
7 Years
bean3sSoftware Engineer
looks like a great offer. what was your title at the startup? curious how you marketed yourself from startup to big tech at a crazy time like this. could use the help 🙏
4
IkanaSoftware Engineer
Grind, grind and more grind, this list helped me a lot https://www.techinterviewhandbook.org/grind75. Also, weekly mock interviews from the free sites, and before getting this offer, I got rejected by amazon, google new york times, Bloomberg, Palantir and a bunch of small startups.
