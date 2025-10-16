Suheb Multani in
How do Levels.fyi estimates compare to actual salary offers at major tech companies?
2019
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer at OpenAI
If you're currently interviewing, just make sure to look through "new offers" rather than existing employee offers. The existing employee offers have stock growth included in them, whereas the new offer data would be more similar to what you'd actually get when interviewing/negotiating.
chuuj615Product Manager at Amazon
Yeah, important point here, especially if you look at data for companies like Meta or Nvidia that had huge run ups recently.
