cloudleaf in  
Software Engineer  

Canadian SWEs finding US work

Hey folks!

I'd like to know if it's possible for a Canadian to work remotely for a company based in the US? If yes, are there any special steps I need to take first?

This is what I mean:
- Say, I'm from Montreal
- I find work that's in Seattle, but I conti ue to live in Montreal and do the work remotely

Thanks!
6
1895
Sort by:
987xc90Sales  
Move to the US, make twice as much and pay half the taxes. It’s a no brainer
2

About

Public

Software Engineer

Members

80,482