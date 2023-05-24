cloudleaf in
Canadian SWEs finding US work
Hey folks!
I'd like to know if it's possible for a Canadian to work remotely for a company based in the US? If yes, are there any special steps I need to take first?
This is what I mean:
- Say, I'm from Montreal
- I find work that's in Seattle, but I conti ue to live in Montreal and do the work remotely
Thanks!
987xc90Sales
Move to the US, make twice as much and pay half the taxes. It’s a no brainer
