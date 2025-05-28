Mddd in
Morgan Stanley Interview Round 2
Hi,
Interview for morgan stanley round 2 is scheduled and it is told as technical round and no other details. Can some one please assist on prep tips?
It is for Java VP level position and yoe I have is 12+.
Thanks in advance!
Update: interview is scheduled with executive director
3
1992
Sort by:
therasSoftware Engineer
You’ve got this! Think of it as a discussion more than a quiz. At this level, they want to hear how you think and lead technically, not just if you know some obscure API. If you can clearly explain trade-offs in complex systems you’ve worked on, you’re in a good spot.
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
765,836