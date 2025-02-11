Domain Change

Hi all,





I am currently a Backend Engineer having 3.5 years of experience in Backend Development. While there are many interesting areas in backend, but trading firms is gaining much of my attention.

I want to start working as a Systems Engineer in C++ or maybe a quant.





How easy is to switch from my current role to any of the mentioned role in a trading firm?

What should I do to build a strong portfolio to get into these roles?





Anyone with experience can please shed some light.





I know working into trading firms is not easy, you may not have work-life balance. But since I am young, I believe I should grind harder now for better future outcomes and not regretting later.