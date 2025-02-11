gentleAsAShock in  
Software Engineer 19 hours ago

Domain Change

Hi all, 

I am currently a Backend Engineer having 3.5 years of experience in Backend Development. While there are many interesting areas in backend, but trading firms is gaining much of my attention. 
I want to start working as a Systems Engineer in C++ or maybe a quant. 

How easy is to switch from my current role to any of the mentioned role in a trading firm?
What should I do to build a strong portfolio to get into these roles?

Anyone with experience can please shed some light.

I know working into trading firms is not easy, you may not have work-life balance. But since I am young, I believe I should grind harder now for better future outcomes and not regretting later.
0
741

