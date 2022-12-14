MLM in
Interview at Discover
Hi,
Interviewing at Discover. Does anyone have intel on interviewing at Discover and or negotiation tips? What not to leave on the table?
Also, they gave a 10k spread range and it's a little low.
Would appreciate any insights.
madscienceSoftware Engineer
There will be a lot of process based questions, backing up examples with data points and metrics will be key. For negotiations, the same idea still applies, set your target and find the justifications for it. Negotiations are really about providing the right data for their HR/Recruiting teams to consider.
MLMProgram Manager
Thank you Madscience :)
