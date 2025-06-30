Any tech recruiter here?

Can you please explain the recent hiring process in your company?





I sent so many resumes, but not getting responses. How do you make the decision to talk an applicant? Based on what requirements?

Is it based on the buzz words in the resume? Is it based on the recent companies that he/she worked? Is it based on how long one stayed in a company? Is it based on the relevant projects?





I applied to the positions that closely fit my experience, still no response. I know people say network, talk to recruiters. Done that, been there, but still no response.





Would love to hear from you, the process.