Computer Science at Community College

Anyone have advice for a sophomore in CC trying to get internships. I feel like most companies will dismiss a resume if they see community college since there's so much competition. I'm applying to transfer elsewhere fall 2025 but I feel like I'm missing out if I don't get an internship this coming summer. Any advice would be appreciated!
Samduk
I wouldn’t think this way , if companies are welling to hire ppl with boat camp experience why wouldn’t they take you? I would focus on crafting a good resume , seek referrals and/or reaching out to the right ppl at the companies you’re applying to
Thanks for the advice I really appreciate it!
