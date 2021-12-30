tippy in  
Full-Stack Software Engineer  

Proudest Moments at Work?

Hey techies! I just got my first patent for this project I've been doing at work 🙂


Still needs some polishing but I've been working my butt off for years and I just wanted to share. Can't go into too many details right now as it is not ready for the public yet. Hopefully, the product will be shipped in a year!


What have been your proudest moments at work for this year? Or maybe during your entire career?

lopsidedSoftware Engineer  
Congrats on the patent!
tippyFull-Stack Software Engineer  
thank you!! It took so many years but I'm glad it's paying off

