Certifications?

I'm currently studying Electrical and Computer Engineering. Are there any specific certification or something else I can do to try and help my chances at landing a position in the tech/engineering field?





I've been applying to at least 3 internship roles a day and have tailored my resume and cover letter to every position, yet I haven't received a single interview. I know since I'm still in University scheduling is tough but I still feel discouraged every denial email I get.





Asking for help.