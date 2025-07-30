dmic0428 in
Certifications?
I'm currently studying Electrical and Computer Engineering. Are there any specific certification or something else I can do to try and help my chances at landing a position in the tech/engineering field?
I've been applying to at least 3 internship roles a day and have tailored my resume and cover letter to every position, yet I haven't received a single interview. I know since I'm still in University scheduling is tough but I still feel discouraged every denial email I get.
Asking for help.
3
887
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer at OpenAI
I was in the same spot. What helped was having someone review my resume and adjust the wording. That alone improved my callback rate. Projects matter more than certs, but if you get one, make sure it's relevant to your target roles.
2
