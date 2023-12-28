Odur Jacob in
Looking for remote Project, Program and Operations roles
Hi guys , am looking for opeb roles in project, program or operations management.
I have 8 years experience with a computer science background. Open to relocating.
thatlangoProgram Manager
Thanks.
Am mostly looking for Program Management roles.
You don't need to relocate. You need more experience in the careers you're trying to jump into remote for.