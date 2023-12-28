Odur Jacob in  
Program Manager  

Looking for remote Project, Program and Operations roles

Hi guys , am looking for opeb roles in project, program or operations management. 
I have 8 years experience with a computer science background. Open to relocating. 
Zero327Technical Program Manager  
You're looking for 2 different career tracks, remote, outside of your degree specialization?

You don't need to relocate. You need more experience in the careers you're trying to jump into remote for.
thatlangoProgram Manager  
Thanks.

Am mostly looking for Program Management roles.

