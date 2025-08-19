From a $216K equity grant in 2020 to stock value worth ~$4.1M today

The power of a breakout IPO.





Back in December 2020, a fullstack engineer accepted Figma's offer at $184K TC, anchored by $54K annually in stock ($216k total 4 year grant). The company was still pre-series-E and private market skeptics called the $2B valuation frothy. Less than 5 years later, design software is infrastructure, and a part of any serious organization's base toolset.





At the time, Figma's $2B valuation works out to an internal 409A price of about $4.62 a share (preferred and common prices usually sit in the same ballpark for a late-stage round).





Run the math: $216K grant / $4.62 share price ≈ 46,800 shares. Fast-forward to today and as of today's $88 / share price, the grant comes out to 46,800 shares × $88 ≈ $4.1 million, nearly a 20x jump on the original paper value, and the grant is now 100% vested.





So this compensation package that looked ordinary in 2020 has morphed into a multi-million-dollar stake even after the first bout of profit-taking. It’s a reminder that early-stage RSUs are a lever on product-market-fit, if you choose well and stay through the vesting schedule, a $200-something-thousand grant can multiply into life-changing capital.





Congrats to all Figma employees, especially the early ones. The newfound liquidity is well-deserved 🎉





Here's this specific offer: https://www.levels.fyi/offer/395ce9aa-38bf-5c17-ac25-a3a56d05521e





View more Figma engineer data points here: https://www.levels.fyi/companies/figma/salaries/software-engineer?country=254