Google Zurich vs Amazon SF Bay Area. Which Would You Choose?

Option 1: Google (L3 - Entry Level)

- Zurich, Switzerland





Total Compensation: $195k





Base Salary: $151k





Stock (RSU): $29.6k





Bonus: $14.5k









Option 2: Amazon (L4 - SDE 1, Entry Level)

- San Francisco Bay Area





Total Compensation: $200k





Base Salary: $147k





Stock (RSU): $42.8k





Bonus: $9.6k









Considering my priorities, which one would you recommend?









After much thought, I’m fortunate to have two great options. Factors like life experience and comfort matter a lot to me, and I'm trying to decide which one to choose.