Google Zurich vs Amazon SF Bay Area. Which Would You Choose?

After much thought, I’m fortunate to have two great options. Factors like life experience and comfort matter a lot to me, and I'm trying to decide which one to choose.

Option 1: Google (L3 - Entry Level)
- Zurich, Switzerland 

Total Compensation: $195k

Base Salary: $151k

Stock (RSU): $29.6k

Bonus: $14.5k


Option 2: Amazon (L4 - SDE 1, Entry Level)
- San Francisco Bay Area

Total Compensation: $200k

Base Salary: $147k

Stock (RSU): $42.8k

Bonus: $9.6k


Considering my priorities, which one would you recommend?


111 participants

5
1788
theonlywaySoftware Engineer a day ago
do you mind sharing your background?
1

