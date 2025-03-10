twlhitesh in
Google Zurich vs Amazon SF Bay Area. Which Would You Choose?
After much thought, I’m fortunate to have two great options. Factors like life experience and comfort matter a lot to me, and I'm trying to decide which one to choose.
Option 1: Google (L3 - Entry Level)
- Zurich, Switzerland
Total Compensation: $195k
Base Salary: $151k
Stock (RSU): $29.6k
Bonus: $14.5k
Option 2: Amazon (L4 - SDE 1, Entry Level)
- San Francisco Bay Area
Total Compensation: $200k
Base Salary: $147k
Stock (RSU): $42.8k
Bonus: $9.6k
Considering my priorities, which one would you recommend?
theonlywaySoftware Engineer a day ago
do you mind sharing your background?
1
