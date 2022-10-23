Swarnendu Bhattacharya in  
Data Scientist  

Preparation checklist for Applied science roles

Hi All,

As I embark on the preparation for Applied Scientist 2/3,whichever applicable, at Amazon/Microsoft,it would be great if I can get some guidance on

1.Coding preparation materials

2.Case study

3.Statistics/Maths preparation

4.Finally Numbers in India/USA(ball park)

5.Referral and getting Resume shortlists

dhyanData Scientist  
Good luck. One additional field - learn your previous projects well. Be ready to talk in detail about one at least
5
bankwellTechnical Recruiter  
I recommend dedicating a whole section to "projects and achievements" so you can force the interviewer to talk to your strengths versus probing for things that could catch you off guard. 3-5 projects that you may want to highlight from previous roles.

