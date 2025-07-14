To people earning around 50LPA or more, how is day to day work like?

I'm currently working at a service based company and the client is a US based company. We pretty much work with the US team. We work evening-night shift so we have an overlap with the US team.





They have very good software engineering practices set in place and it's amazing, the people, the work, the culture, everything.





We implement major features in the app. It's not a support kind of role. Standup is also with all of us combined. Scheduling meetings is always fun because you need everyone to be online. But we have a fixed schedule and it works well.





There are also brown bag sessions once in a month or so where people working from US, Australia and India (our team) joins and talk about interesting tech developments. Although most people from India don't usually join because it's a bit late for them (around 1 AM). And it's great to see people from different parts of the world who are passionate about tech talk like that.





I'm wondering how things are for people earning high salary.





Note that I'm not currently earning 50LPA, I'm earning less than half of it.