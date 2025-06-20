SiddY in
How do you transition from SRE to SDE
I already had more than 2 years of experience as a backend engineer due to some personal reasons and location constraints I had to take up SRE role since there was a requirement at the current org now should I think of getting back to development as the future looks more inclined towards AI SDE is the only role I see as irreplaceable for some extent devops/sre will be having a hard time for sure. I like to code but didn't find the right team till now almost reached 3 years overall experience now what are your thoughts. I'm rock solid with DSA and system design I nail CS fundamentals as well I'm regularly applying for roles but not getting much response please share your thoughts on this.
boulderingnerdSoftware Engineer at Expediaa day ago
Focus on job titles like “Platform Engineer” or “Backend Infra” if you can find some. They often blur the line between SRE and SDE and can be a good re-entry point into coding-heavy roles.
