How do you transition from SRE to SDE

I already had more than 2 years of experience as a backend engineer due to some personal reasons and location constraints I had to take up SRE role since there was a requirement at the current org now should I think of getting back to development as the future looks more inclined towards AI SDE is the only role I see as irreplaceable for some extent devops/sre will be having a hard time for sure. I like to code but didn't find the right team till now almost reached 3 years overall experience now what are your thoughts. I'm rock solid with DSA and system design I nail CS fundamentals as well I'm regularly applying for roles but not getting much response please share your thoughts on this.