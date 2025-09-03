Unpaid intern at a boxing AI company should I ask to formalize my role?

The U.S. job market has been rough. I applied to countless data/ML roles, reached out on LinkedIn, and didn’t get a single interview or even a response. As a boxing fan, I decided to try something different after a boxing event in NYC, I messaged the CEO of a boxing AI startup, offered to help, and he gave me a chance.

I started small (QC on fighter labeling, ~30 mins/day), but kept showing up and eventually: built Python pipelines, created algorithms to classify fighters round by round, produced stats/visuals, and even had my work lined up to be presented during fight week in Las Vegas with high-level international stakeholders.

I’ll be honest most of my coding isn’t from scratch. I use ChatGPT to assist, but the reasoning, debugging, and persistence are mine. The team values my all-in attitude and how I always find a way to deliver.

I’m still unpaid, though I’ve been contributing at a full-time level for months. I also got offered a paid RA position at my university. My question: have I shown enough value to request a paid role here, and how should I frame it given I started as an unpaid volunteer?