Should I go for a master’s yet?

I'm about to finish my bachelor's in software engineering, and I'm debating just jumping into applying for SWE positions or if I should go ahead and go into my master's in software engineering already. I have no experience in the industry or internships, so I initially thought going straight for my master's would give me a leg up in job searching; however I recently saw someone saying they're struggling to find a job due to their master's but lack of experience. They're being turned down for entry level positions due to being viewed as overqualified with their master's, but lack the experience for anything higher. Would it be smarter for me to secure a job and get experience first, or should I go ahead and go for my master's?