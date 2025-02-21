shortking00 in
Should I go for a master’s yet?
I'm about to finish my bachelor's in software engineering, and I'm debating just jumping into applying for SWE positions or if I should go ahead and go into my master's in software engineering already. I have no experience in the industry or internships, so I initially thought going straight for my master's would give me a leg up in job searching; however I recently saw someone saying they're struggling to find a job due to their master's but lack of experience. They're being turned down for entry level positions due to being viewed as overqualified with their master's, but lack the experience for anything higher. Would it be smarter for me to secure a job and get experience first, or should I go ahead and go for my master's?
worldsbestSoft
I am finishing up my masters rn. I tell you one thing: only and only if your employer pays for it. It helps increase pay for most companies when applying. It WILL NOT help you land a job. I have interviewed and received offers a from Amazon, meta, Microsoft and expedia. None of them cared about my masters when interviewing but was able to get higher pay at expedia and Microsoft.
shortking00Computer Science
Well that’s good to know. I do intend to get my master’s at some point, but I was thinking of going ahead and knocking it out in hopes it’d help me land a job in the first place. If it more or less just helps increase pay then I’d rather lean towards doing what you said and just waiting until I’m at an employer that’ll help pay for it.
