The 3 budgets for software engineer salaries

Software engineering salaries come from one of 3 budgets. Essentially you can think of each budget falling into the bucket of treating the engineering workforce as a cost center or a profit / investment center.


The 3 buckets are:


  • sales/marketing
  • research and development
  • maintenance


https://swizec.com/blog/the-3-budgets/

Software engineering salaries come from one of 3 budgets. Which budget pays your salary shapes your day-to-day and influences your career trajectory

feragamoSoftware Engineer  
“Maintenance has largely been subsumed by development. That's because of what this budget wants – cost optimization.

These are your sysadmins, folks keeping old systems running, sometimes platform engineers. The company sees this work as pure cost and wants to minimize.”

