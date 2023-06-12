VebCisco in
What's happening after the Google interviews?
I gave my last interview last year and submitted my documents but didn't receive any info afterwards even after trying to follow up multiple times. Suddenly received an email from the recruiter: "We are still waiting for further steps from the leadership for further steps. "
Do you guys know what's happening?
What stage my application is in?
2
1289
Sort by:
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Dang, there's been a lot of threads on here recently about Google's hiring. There must be some sort of freeze or something going on, not a lot of people seem to be moving through the process
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,489