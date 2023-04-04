Aspirant2023 in
Georgia Tech OMSCS
Regular MS vs. Thesis.
Hi just got accepted into OMSCS for Fall 23. I intend to pursue ML specialization. I notced that of 30 credits required to graduate you can allocate 15 to thesis if you want to go that route. Has anyone done it before and can provide any guidance on difficulty comparison, time to finish and value?
1
1042
Sort by:
VistaTechnical Program Manager
I'd definitely try to allocate to the thesis if you can. Assuming you are in good academic standing, you should be able to take any/all classes you need to actually graduate, but you won't always have the option for a thesis. If you can find a faculty member to advise one, you're absolutely allowed to do it, but don't expect to enter and be paired with an advisor just because you selected the project option.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,469