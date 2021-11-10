Quelle in
Jump every 2-3 years vs. Initial stock grant
Everyone always mentions to jump every 2 or 3 years. But I wonder how does that logic work in terms of ths initial grant?
If the grant is for 4 years, aren't you potentially leaving the 4th (and maybe 3rd) year of grant money + potentially stacking refreshers? But people still leave before 4 year mark, so can someone please explain why that is?
TaylorSoftware Engineer
Many FANG+ companies will give you a bump to your rsus or sign on to compensate you for stock you leave behind.
QuelleBackend Software Engineer
Oh so if they initially offer 200k/4 year. But I am leaving 300K unvested, then they might give me a total package of (300 + 200)k/4 year? It seems like it's too much, no?
