Seeking career advice

Hi everyone! I recently graduated with a BS in Computer Science and have been working as a SWE for a few months. I know I am not going to be the best engineer at a company and with AI advancements, layoffs, and market shifts, I’m concerned about long-term job security and career fulfillment. While I enjoy tech, I don’t see myself coding forever and worry about being replaceable.





I’ve always been interested in entrepreneurship, product ideation, and finance and would love advice on shifting in that direction while staying involved in tech (or even fintech). I’ve heard roles like solutions engineer/architect could be an easier transition, but I'd love to be creative, collaborative, and bring ideas to life in a role so I'm open to other suggestions.





Any insights or personal experiences would be greatly appreciated—thanks in advance!