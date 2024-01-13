wanderandwonder in
Office presence at Google
Hi folks, I’m considering a Google offer based out of Mountain View. However, I’m living outside of the Bay Area and am hesitant to relocate. I wonder how strictly is Google enforcing their return to office policy? My current role allows remote work but the comp at Google is 20% better. Any thoughts would be appreciated!
19g6ul2th8wuyAccountant
If just 20% better and you are out side of California then it’s not worth it
AnOn5783819Software Engineer
How is 20% "just" ?
