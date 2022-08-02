Kdi8176iendUhs in  
Data Science  

Netflix internships

Long gone are the days where "Netflix doesn't hire interns or New Grads." While a focus on senior level talent worked for Netflix for a long time, I'm ... 252 comments on LinkedIn

BrooklynBrokeBusiness Analyst  
Let's be honest. A combination of a falling stock price and directive to lower hiring costs equals internship program.
Kdi8176iendUhsData Science  
Fine by me. I thought they were going to cut interns but maybe this is the perfect time to be putting myself out there. If companies want to hire cheaper labor to get them through the recession, it's a win-win in my book. It's hard getting someone to even look it feels like
