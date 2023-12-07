puzzle in
Microsoft Offer
Hello Forum,
I'm considering a Senior SWE ML role at level 64 with Microsoft in the UK. Can anyone share the salary range and stock options for this level? Also, the role includes on-call support - does Microsoft offer additional compensation for this?
Additionally, I'm comparing this to an ML Specialist SA role at AWS. If you had to choose, which would you prefer and why?
Any insights are appreciated. Thanks!
2
2449
Marv1122Software Engineer
Hi! I’m in the UK can you please tell me how I can start in tech in the UK
