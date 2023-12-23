A8274 in
Am I underpaid?
I'm currently making $85,000 as a Data Scientist in Boston. This is my first job. I have an MS from a public university. I'm unsure of my value as an entry level employee. Ive been at my current postion for 6 months.
I am aware that I am far below the median.
jk96
What’s your MS in? Seems like you are at the low end of the pay scale. It’s tough though for your first job- I was paid 95k out of school with a BS ( in the Bay Area) and 2 years later got a 170k base offer at a startup. I think once you gain some job experience (1-2 years) your market value will double at least and you can look for a better paying job elsewhere
A8274
Thanks for sharing your experience, definitely helpful to see others starting at a similar point. My BS and MS are both in data science.
