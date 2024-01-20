PMC in
Software engineer for agile team
What are the companies that follow XP and agile now?
Trickedoutwizard
I think you’ll find that almost every company will claim to be ‘agile’ but then just interpret that to be whatever they want. My advice is ignore any dogma/ceremony and focus on shortening feedback cycles which is the heart of most of these methodologies anyways.
notthebestSoftware Engineer
Most accurate you can get. Agile is specific enough to be defined, but vague enough not to be executed the exact same way in every place. So you come across variants that all have the goal of speeding up production and output that all fall short in one random way or another.
