Experienced PM struggling to break into US market - Need advice on landing the first role

I'm a product manager with 8+ years of experience at top tech companies in my home country China, but I'm struggling with my job search in the US. I've applied to numerous positions, with about 30% explicitly rejecting me while the majority provide no response at all - even for roles where I feel my skills match perfectly.





I'd love to hear from others who have navigated a similar transition: How did you land your first PM role in the US without prior local experience or education?





To hiring managers: How important is local product experience in your evaluation process? Would someone with my background be better off starting at an APM level despite having significant experience elsewhere?





Any advice or personal experiences would be tremendously appreciated. Thank you!

