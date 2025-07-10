Meta poached top Apple AI Engineer for $200M

Bloomberg just reported that Ruoming Pang, head of Apple's AI foundation models, has been poached by Meta for Zuckerberg's superintelligence team at a price tag of ~$200 MILLION!





Some absolutely insane compensation packages have been coming out of Zuckerberg's AI avengers team. Along with the recent OpenAI researchers, Alexandr Wang from Scale AI, and some other high-profile hires, just the compensation packages for this team have probably exceeded a billion already.





Bloomberg article here: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-07-09/meta-poached-apple-s-pang-with-pay-package-over-200-million?embedded-checkout=true