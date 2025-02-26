dev193729 in
Poll
Master’s degree versus start working
I’m finishing my bachelor’s in mathematics while working part-time as a software engineer at a seed-stage startup. I have three internships and 1.5 years of part-time experience at this startup.
After graduation, I’m deciding between:
1. Doing a full-time master’s in either CS/AI or Cybersecurity.
2. Skipping the master’s and starting full-time work instead.
I’m financially fine either way, so this is more about what makes sense for long-term career growth.
Thanks for any advice 👍🏻
Select one
123 participants
6
1420
Sort by:
4
dev193729Software Engineer 2 days ago
Do you think there’s any long term benefit to the masters if I can start working and getting more experience without one? Thanks for your help.
About
Public
Tech
Members
714,979
If you are able to land a nice full-time job already, it would probably be significantly better for your career to take it. However, if you are struggling with getting offers or even interviews, then a masters might help.
Overall you likely won't learn more (useful and directly applicable) stuff during your masters than you would during work. Remember that software engineering nowadays requires constant learning and reskilling on the job anyway.