Master’s degree versus start working

I’m finishing my bachelor’s in mathematics while working part-time as a software engineer at a seed-stage startup. I have three internships and 1.5 years of part-time experience at this startup.







After graduation, I’m deciding between:

1. Doing a full-time master’s in either CS/AI or Cybersecurity.

2. Skipping the master’s and starting full-time work instead.





I’m financially fine either way, so this is more about what makes sense for long-term career growth.





Thanks for any advice 👍🏻