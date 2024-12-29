jumbapumba in  
Software Engineer  

Average number of Leetcode problems to solve to get into FANG

I started leetcode 2 month ago, and have solved 45 (E: 13, M:32, H:1) problems and looking to jump into FANG companies. Just wondering how many problems do people normally solve when they start clearing high tech interviews. 
JadogSoftware Engineer  
When I interviewed with Meta, I completed 100 problems in preparation for the interviews. I felt pretty confident at that point. Make sure when you practice, you time yourself and talk outloud as if you're in the interview. It helps a LOT.

I crammed it in in 2 months. I think it's great you're prepping prior to it!
jumbapumbaSoftware Engineer  
Interesting. Just curious how much time it took you? I'm having a real hard time when solving leetcode HARD problems slowing down my speed.
