Average number of Leetcode problems to solve to get into FANG
I started leetcode 2 month ago, and have solved 45 (E: 13, M:32, H:1) problems and looking to jump into FANG companies. Just wondering how many problems do people normally solve when they start clearing high tech interviews.
jumbapumbaSoftware Engineer
Interesting. Just curious how much time it took you? I'm having a real hard time when solving leetcode HARD problems slowing down my speed.
I crammed it in in 2 months. I think it's great you're prepping prior to it!