What's wrong with my apps

I have around 3 year 6 months of full time exp with most on DevOps and data science solutions for infra.I have been applying to data science and machine learning positions at every where.I could not land a single interview at any place.I feel my resume is decent.Can someone give a brief of what people look for in data scientist/MLE roles
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer at OpenAI
Three and a half years of experience is solid, but breaking into data science and ML roles is tough because most recruiters and hiring managers look for very specific signals. A strong DS/MLE resume usually highlights: (1) experience building and deploying models in production (not just proofs of concept) (2) fluency in core ML techniques (supervised, unsupervised, NLP, deep learning depending on the role) (3) solid coding skills in Python and SQL (4) impact. Measurable improvements to accuracy, cost, revenue, etc. A common gap is resumes that focus on tools or tasks (“built pipelines using X”) rather than outcomes (“improved churn prediction accuracy by 15% using X”). Also, DevOps + infra is valuable, but recruiters might not see the DS/MLE connection immediately, so tailor your resume for each application by pulling forward the modeling, analytics, or ML-related work you’ve done.
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer at Google
+1. Hiring managers want to see the “business impact” of your ML work, not just tools. Try reframing bullets to emphasize outcomes, and cut down on generic task descriptions.
