Lolo1 in
Need guidance as a CS student
Help me out here.
I'm a third yr CS student and I feel like I'm so much behind with everything. I have no skills, no projects that I have done and no internships lined up whatsoever. Compared to what my peers have done and are doing, I am behind. I don't want to drop it coz sometimes the pressure can be alot.
I have not chosen what I want to do or which field to take. Any suggestions on where to start and which field to pursue according to experience and lessons learned will be helpful. Positive advice and guidance will be appreciated plz and thanks
5
1325
Sort by:
1
Lolo1Computer Science
Thank you so much for your time and the advice. It has really helped. I'll start small and documenting and see how it all goes.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
851,567
Most of my friends struggled in undergrad at some point. But it was the ones who really enjoyed the problem solving that were able to make it through and have good careers in the field.
Feeling behind isn’t a reason to stop CS. But if you actually don’t enjoy it, maybe that is. Can be difficult to separate the 2 sometimes (I know).
I’d recommend thinking about the assignments that you enjoyed the most. Think about why or what aspects you enjoyed.
Also for side projects, just do simple things. Start with a single page app. Just make something, then conclude that project, write up a little bit about it and what you learned. Add that to a Notion Sites website and publish that. Then make your next project slightly more advanced. Maybe pull from an API or do cool animations. The next one, explore a new dev feature from Apple or Google. Start super simple but and slowly level up.
Document as you go. Soon you’ll be surprised by how much you’ve learned and how much you grow.
You’ve got this!