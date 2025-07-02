Mddd in
Walmart-StaffEngineer-R1
Hi,
I have my Walmart round 1 scheduled for tomorrow they have mentioned it is a technical round. Can anyone help me how to prepare or what to expect? I can see invite mentioned Design+Java+Cloud
For International Technology Team
3
410
Sort by:
Available_Manner668Software Engineer at Facebook13 hours ago
Since it’s the International Tech team, I believe cloud knowledge would be key. Be ready to discuss AWS or GCP services, how you’ve used them, and general deployment/monitoring patterns. Nothing too deep, but show familiarity.
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
781,989