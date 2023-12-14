raspberryint in  
Software Engineer  

Cruise lays off 24% or 900 people

Cruise is not doing well. CEO left earlier, they stopped their stock liquidity program. Just does not look good. Seems like macro is still quite rough out there.


https://www.cnbc.com/2023/12/14/gms-cruise-laying-off-900-or-24percent-of-its-workforce.html

GM's Cruise laying off 900 employees, or 24% of its workforce: Read the memo here

The cuts come after a barrage of safety concerns and incidents have plagued the robotaxi subsidiary since it gained approval to operate in San Francisco.

cnbc.com
sidehoe3225Software Engineer  
I swear I saw employees on LinkedIn post within the last 2 months that their team is hiring
TBirdSoftware Engineer  
I’m sure you did. No doubt most of those folks are still waiting for callbacks.
