Cruise lays off 24% or 900 people
Cruise is not doing well. CEO left earlier, they stopped their stock liquidity program. Just does not look good. Seems like macro is still quite rough out there.
https://www.cnbc.com/2023/12/14/gms-cruise-laying-off-900-or-24percent-of-its-workforce.html
sidehoe3225Software Engineer
I swear I saw employees on LinkedIn post within the last 2 months that their team is hiring
TBirdSoftware Engineer
I’m sure you did. No doubt most of those folks are still waiting for callbacks.
