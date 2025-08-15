ramenenjoyer in
Meta issues new rules for its chatbots
Apparently, Meta AI chatbots were flirting with minors?
Quotes from the document highlighted by Reuters include letting Meta’s AI chatbots “engage a child in conversations that are romantic or sensual,” “describe a child in terms that evidence their attractiveness,” and say to a shirtless eight-year-old that “every inch of you is a masterpiece – a treasure I cherish deeply.” Some lines were drawn, though. The document says it is not okay for a chatbot to “describe a child under 13 years old in terms that indicate they are sexually desirable.”
https://www.theverge.com/news/759562/meta-ai-rules-chatbots-romantic-minors
boulderingnerd
Didn't think I'd get to read headlines like this in my lifetime tbh but here we are. And still no flying cars either 😔
