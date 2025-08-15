ramenenjoyer in  
Meta issues new rules for its chatbots

Apparently, Meta AI chatbots were flirting with minors?


Quotes from the document highlighted by Reuters include letting Meta’s AI chatbots “engage a child in conversations that are romantic or sensual,” “describe a child in terms that evidence their attractiveness,” and say to a shirtless eight-year-old that “every inch of you is a masterpiece – a treasure I cherish deeply.” Some lines were drawn, though. The document says it is not okay for a chatbot to “describe a child under 13 years old in terms that indicate they are sexually desirable.”


https://www.theverge.com/news/759562/meta-ai-rules-chatbots-romantic-minors

Meta’s AI policies let chatbots get romantic with minors

In an internal policy document, Meta included information that allowed its AI chatbots to flirt and speak with children using romantic language. 

boulderingnerd 
Didn't think I'd get to read headlines like this in my lifetime tbh but here we are. And still no flying cars either 😔
12

