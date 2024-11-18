bonsaibozo in
Which company should I intern at?
I’ve received offers for SWE internships at Millennium, Meta, and Bloomberg for this summer, and I’m unsure which one to choose. My main focus is on where I’d want to work full-time rather than the internship itself. I’d also prefer to stay in NYC. I’d love to hear your thoughts on which might be the best fit!
scoutpotatoComputer Science
I’m speaking from what I’ve seen with friends in the field, if you want to strictly stay in NYC I’d go for Bloomberg in the short-term. However, I think it may be worth going to Meta in CA to meet people, make connections and once you have enough experience/leverage you can try to internally move to their NYC office
