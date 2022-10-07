raisinbran in
Tiger Global's fund is being cut in half 🤔
Interesting new development at Tiger Global. Seems like a high up partner left the firm, and if anything it seems like the fund's performance hasn't been all that great for the amount of capital deployed.
Briefing: Tiger Global Targets $6 Billion as Key Partner Departs
New York-based hedge fund Tiger Global Management plans to raise $6 billion for its fifteenth fund focused on private technology companies, according to a letter shared with the firm’s limited partners. Axios was first to report on Tiger’s latest fund plans. News of the fund comes three days after it was announced that John Curtius, one of Tiger’s most active dealmakers, was leaving to
c3198quantFinancial Analyst
Can't even wrap my head around the idea of 6 billion being a "smaller fund". Insane getting to this level of wealth and impact
