iterate in
Poll
Is a Non-CS Degree a disadvantage for FAANG?
I have 4 YOE as an SWE, and a Management Informati Systems Bachelors. Am I at a disadvantage when applying at FAANG / Tier 1 companies? I know the job market is tough right now. But was this also a disadvantage pre-COVID?
Closed
490 participants
24
5008
Sort by:
15
alexvgAnalyst at Verifone
Correct.
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,483
For those who think all you need to do is assess leetskill coding skills, they are sorely mistaken.