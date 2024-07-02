iterate in  
Is a Non-CS Degree a disadvantage for FAANG?

I have 4 YOE as an SWE, and a Management Informati Systems Bachelors. Am I at a disadvantage when applying at FAANG / Tier 1 companies? I know the job market is tough right now. But was this also a disadvantage pre-COVID?

reffateSoftware Engineering Manager  
Experience is generally king... But often SWE without a CS degree are missing more fundamentals than they realize. There are a lot of OOP, design, or other similar ideas that are often lost on SWE without a degree (if I am honest, a lot with a degree lack as well)

For those who think all you need to do is assess leetskill coding skills, they are sorely mistaken.
alexvgAnalyst at Verifone 
Correct.

