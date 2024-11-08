cjwayn in
AI job application bot
Has anyone used any descent AI bot or saas that does all of the following
- tailor a custom cover letter to each job listing
- tailor a custom resume to each job listing
- assuming a multi step application page, be able to navigate through and populate all the information fields, then upload the appropriate files to the appropriate fields.
- bot will pause application and reach out for more information from user if missing information is needed.
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer
I don't know about an AI bot that does all of those in one, but there's things like Simplify that can automate the filling out of job applications. With Claude's new computer use functionality though, you might be able to build something similar to what you're looking for yourself!
