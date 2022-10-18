Stephanie Thatcher in  
Product Manager  

Looking for a PM job remote in Europe

Hey there, I'm a PM with about 5 years of experience within the fintech space at scaling startups (Ethos, Credible). My partner got a research position in Nice, France and we'll be moving there in January. I'm starting to look for PM jobs probably remote in France/Europe.


  1. Any advice on best places to look?
  2. Any leads?
  3. From the couple of places I've started applying the salaries seem pretty low. Anyone know if certain EU countries have more competitive salaries than others?
n6byd23noProduct Designer  
These are the top paying companies in the UK https://www.levels.fyi/leaderboard/Product-Manager/All-Levels/country/United-Kingdom/
2
n6byd23noProduct Designer  
These are the top paying in Germany. I don't see anything for France yet but I'd say these two would be good estimates as the range doesn't fluctuate much across EU. https://www.levels.fyi/leaderboard/Product-Manager/All-Levels/country/Germany/
1

