Stephanie Thatcher in
Looking for a PM job remote in Europe
Hey there, I'm a PM with about 5 years of experience within the fintech space at scaling startups (Ethos, Credible). My partner got a research position in Nice, France and we'll be moving there in January. I'm starting to look for PM jobs probably remote in France/Europe.
- Any advice on best places to look?
- Any leads?
- From the couple of places I've started applying the salaries seem pretty low. Anyone know if certain EU countries have more competitive salaries than others?
6
2036
Sort by:
n6byd23noProduct Designer
These are the top paying companies in the UK https://www.levels.fyi/leaderboard/Product-Manager/All-Levels/country/United-Kingdom/
2
n6byd23noProduct Designer
These are the top paying in Germany. I don't see anything for France yet but I'd say these two would be good estimates as the range doesn't fluctuate much across EU. https://www.levels.fyi/leaderboard/Product-Manager/All-Levels/country/Germany/
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,422