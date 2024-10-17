sofiaTheDog in
SWE TC Package By Location?
Curious to see which states/cities offer the best TC. I see people getting offers for 200k+ for base salary alone in places like Cali but I wonder if anything like that exists in Dayton/Cincinnati Ohio or other less expensive places to live.
moomieData Scientist
Well, all the best TC is gonna come from where the highest paying companies are. NYC, Boston, atlanta, DC, and Chicago all have big tech presence. Maybe Denver or Boulder have good options, and I know that some big tech is in ann arbor. Also depends on industry, as finance is gonna pay way more in Chicago and NYC than some random city.
sofiaTheDogSoftware Engineer
huh I never thought about it from the perspective of your city and industry. Like here in Dayton OH, the higher paying jobs are the DoD contractor jobs like Northrop Grumman. Maybe I should just understand what industry is strong in the city and start from there!
