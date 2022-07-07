emmmm in
Where do you host your Design System?
My team is in the process of starting our design system (startup) and I'm curious what your teams use as your source of truth for hosting your design systems? Storybook? Invision Design System Manager? Maybe something else?
I would love to provide a way to communicate and advocate for our design system that anyone can access - thanks!
isotoner
We primarily use Storybook. It’s great if you document and maintain the component library on there. Sometimes there’s one off components that the dev team creates, but the main assets are on there.
